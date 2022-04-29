Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) will post $219.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.00 million. Perficient reported sales of $169.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $927.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $919.40 million to $938.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $104.90 on Friday. Perficient has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.89 and a 200 day moving average of $116.73.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at about $743,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,103 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

