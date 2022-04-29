Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Earnings Results

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Perficient updated its Q2 guidance to $1.04-1.07 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.24-4.36 EPS.
PRFT opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.89 and a 200 day moving average of $116.73. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28.
In other news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.43.
About Perficient (Get Rating)
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
