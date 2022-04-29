Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Earnings Results

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Perficient updated its Q2 guidance to $1.04-1.07 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.24-4.36 EPS.

PRFT opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.89 and a 200 day moving average of $116.73. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,244,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $678,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88,685 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Perficient by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,533 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.43.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

