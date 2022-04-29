Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Short Interest Down 54.7% in April

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the March 31st total of 13,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Performance Shipping by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 70,572 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Performance Shipping from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ PSHG traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.62. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.01. Performance Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Shipping will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

