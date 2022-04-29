Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PERI stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $980.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PERI. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

