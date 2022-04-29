PerkinElmer, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

PerkinElmer has a dividend payout ratio of 3.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $146.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

