Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pershing Square stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. Pershing Square has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $41.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.08%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.