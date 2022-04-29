Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,914,200 shares, a growth of 132.9% from the March 31st total of 821,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,467,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Petroteq Energy stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Petroteq Energy has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $237.52 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 2.19.
