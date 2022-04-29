Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,914,200 shares, a growth of 132.9% from the March 31st total of 821,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,467,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Petroteq Energy stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Petroteq Energy has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $237.52 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 2.19.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

