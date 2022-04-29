Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 141.3% from the March 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS PTRUF opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.16.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$2.40 to C$2.80 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

