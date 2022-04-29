Philippa Norridge Acquires 111,111 Shares of Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN) Stock

Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN – Get Rating) insider Philippa Norridge bought 111,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,222.22 ($2,832.30).

Shares of LON BBSN traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1.78 ($0.02). The stock had a trading volume of 925,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Brave Bison Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.10 ($0.03). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £19.24 million and a P/E ratio of -17.75.

Brave Bison Group plc, a social video company, engages in the creation, distribution, and monetization of online video content in Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company provides an online video distribution and marketing network. It helps content owners, operators, brands, publishers, and advertisers to build and engage online audiences; and enables its clients to commercialize their content to audiences on various online video platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook, and Snapchat.

