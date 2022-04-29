PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Up 159.3% in April

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 159.3% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 25,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 487,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 127,248 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PMF stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.