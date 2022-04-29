Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACXW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACXW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Pioneer Merger stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Pioneer Merger has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

