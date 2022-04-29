Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Update

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Piraeus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPIRY opened at $1.38 on Friday. Piraeus Financial has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, exchange traded funds, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, civil liability, photovoltaic park, and corporate insurances.

