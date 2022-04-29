Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 95.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of PBI opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $920.91 million, a P/E ratio of -531.47 and a beta of 2.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently -1,998.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick acquired 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

