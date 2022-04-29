Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.08 Billion

Brokerages predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) will report $11.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.95 billion and the lowest is $9.75 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $8.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $46.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $55.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $62.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.14 billion to $107.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

PAA stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 16,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 40.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

