Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Update

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Plastic2Oil stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Plastic2Oil has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

Get Plastic2Oil alerts:

Plastic2Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the transforming waste plastics to oil and other fuel products in the United States. It produces light and heavy fuel products, such as naphtha, fuel oil No. 2 and fuel oil No. 6. The company also produces by-products, including a reusable off-gas similar to natural gas and a carbon residue known as petcoke.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plastic2Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plastic2Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.