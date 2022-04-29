Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a growth of 154.1% from the March 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 127,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $15.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.24.

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

PSTV has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Plus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.