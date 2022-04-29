Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 128.7% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PLSQF opened at $17.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31. Plus500 has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $20.04.
Plus500 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plus500 (PLSQF)
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.