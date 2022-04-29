Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 128.7% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLSQF opened at $17.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31. Plus500 has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

