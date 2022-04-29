PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. PNM Resources updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.
PNM opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.23%.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.
PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PNM Resources (PNM)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.