PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. PNM Resources updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

PNM opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter worth about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 561.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

