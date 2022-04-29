Polaris (NYSE:PII) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PII. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.08.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.01. Polaris has a twelve month low of $94.56 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48). Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

