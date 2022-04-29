Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Portland General Electric updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

NYSE:POR opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

