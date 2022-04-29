Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Short Interest Update

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Positron stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Positron has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.
Positron Company Profile (Get Rating)
