Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Short Interest Update

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Positron stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Positron has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

Positron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

