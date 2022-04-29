Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Postal Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 337.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

PSTL stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $323.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.60. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 97,599 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 147,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Aegis started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

