Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.16) Per Share

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $8.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $390.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.29.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 95,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the third quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

