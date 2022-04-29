Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Short Interest Update

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,600 shares, an increase of 133.5% from the March 31st total of 196,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,288.0 days.
OTCMKTS PSGFF opened at 0.56 on Friday. Precious Shipping Public has a 52-week low of 0.46 and a 52-week high of 0.82.
About Precious Shipping Public (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precious Shipping Public (PSGFF)
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Precious Shipping Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precious Shipping Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.