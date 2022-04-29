Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PINC. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Premier’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Premier by 16.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 0.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Premier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

