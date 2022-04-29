Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to Issue $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Principal Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Principal Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average is $71.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.