Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 136.2% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PSET opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average is $55.78. Principal Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.127 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSET. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Principal Quality ETF by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal Quality ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000.

