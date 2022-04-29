Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) to report $146.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.40 million. Progress Software posted sales of $129.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year sales of $613.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $613.30 million to $613.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $644.68 million, with estimates ranging from $643.96 million to $645.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRGS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $226,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,281 shares of company stock worth $769,286 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

