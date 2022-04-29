ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRQR shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,031. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.85. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 4,113.78%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 796.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 433,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 481,325 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,435,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.