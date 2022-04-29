PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) to announce $65.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $65.50 million. PROS reported sales of $61.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $267.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.50 million to $268.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $292.85 million, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $303.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. PROS had a negative return on equity of 316.22% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.55. PROS has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after buying an additional 85,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period.

PROS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.