ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 97.9% from the March 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBSFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($16.02) to €13.60 ($14.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($22.58) to €17.00 ($18.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($19.35) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($30.11) to €22.00 ($23.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

PBSFY stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.48. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

