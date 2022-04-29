Prothena (PRTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Prothena has set its Q4 guidance at ($0.71) EPS.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Prothena had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, analysts expect Prothena to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Prothena alerts:

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. Prothena has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Prothena news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 442.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Prothena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.