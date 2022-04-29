Proto Labs (PRLB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Proto Labs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $115.07.

Several research analysts have commented on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Proto Labs by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Proto Labs by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

