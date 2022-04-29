Provention Bio (PRVB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect Provention Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.60. Provention Bio has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

