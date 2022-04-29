Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) to post sales of $115.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.70 million to $115.80 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $111.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $474.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.60 million to $475.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $504.50 million, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $510.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

PFS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of PFS opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 28.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

