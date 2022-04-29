PTK Acquisition (TSE:PTK) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of PTK Acquisition (TSE:PTK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$10.00 price objective on the stock.
