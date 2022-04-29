PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

