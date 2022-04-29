PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $43.52 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in PulteGroup by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

