Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Up 153.0% in April

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 153.0% from the March 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of PIM opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $4.33.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
