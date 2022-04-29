Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Up 153.0% in April

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 153.0% from the March 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of PIM opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 59.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 63.6% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

