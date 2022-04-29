Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Boyd Gaming Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Boyd Gaming in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

BYD opened at $61.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average is $64.04.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

