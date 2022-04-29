Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Impel NeuroPharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of IMPL opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Impel NeuroPharma has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $2,445,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Impel NeuroPharma by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Impel NeuroPharma by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 66,974 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

