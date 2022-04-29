Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Inter Parfums, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IPAR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $414,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 22.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $567,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $198,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

