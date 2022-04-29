Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.57 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

