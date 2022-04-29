Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Increased by Analyst

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

ALSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

ALSN opened at $38.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

