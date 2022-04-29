Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Lifted by Analyst

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amphenol in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Shares of APH stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $38,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

