Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $8.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1,530.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $31.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $40.31 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMG. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,948.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,500.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,524.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,614.01.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.