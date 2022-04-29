Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Exact Sciences Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Exact Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EXAS. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.14. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $137.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

