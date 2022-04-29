Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. Lowered by SVB Leerink (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.87.

Shares of EW stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,416 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after purchasing an additional 583,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,531 shares of company stock valued at $26,097,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

