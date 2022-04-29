Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Verint Systems Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Verint Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Wedbush also issued estimates for Verint Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

VRNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $186,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $283,854.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,184.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 204,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Verint Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Verint Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 132,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.