Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Issued By William Blair

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. William Blair also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

